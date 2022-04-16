.

Jack White Lands UK Top 5 Debut With Fear Of The Dawn

Bruce Henne | 04-16-2022

(hennemusic) Jack White has landed a UK Top 5 debut with his new album, "Fear Of The Dawn." White's prior release, 2018's "Boarding House Reach", peaked at No. 5.

The new project enters the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 3 to earn the Detroit rocker his highest-scoring effort in the region in a decade, after previously topping the list with 2012's "Blunderbuss."

First introduced with the lead track, "Taking Me Back", "Fear Of The Dawn" is the first of two albums White will issue in 2022, with "Entering Heaven Alive" due July 22. Read more here.

