Jack White Previews 'Love Is Selfish' Video

Entering Heaven Alive album cover art

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing a preview of a video for "Love Is Selfish", a track from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive." Set to be premiere on January 14, the clip opens with White on stage at an American Legion playing the song's opening on acoustic guitar.

Due July 22, "Entering Heaven Alive" is the second of two 2022 albums to be issued by White this year; it will follow the April 8 release of "Fear Of The Dawn."

The rocker will support both projects on a North American run billed as The Supply Chain Issues Tour; the series will launch with a pair of shows at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre in early April. Watch the preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

