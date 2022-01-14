Jack White Declares 'Love Is Selfish' With New Video

After teasing fans on Thursday, Jack White has released his brand new single "Love Is Selfish", accompanied by a music video that he himself directed.
The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive", which will be released on July 22nd and proceeded by another new album, "Fear Of The Dawn" on April 8th.
White will be promoting both albums with the launch of his The Supply Chain Issues Tour, with dates announced in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
The trek will mark White's first headline concerts in four years and will be kicking off with two sold out shows at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit on April 8th and 9th. Watch the video and see the dates below:
April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *
April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *
July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne *
July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
* Festival Performance
