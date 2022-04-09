Jack White Performs National Anthem At Detroit Tigers Opening Day Game

Video still

(hennemusic) Jack White performed the US national anthem prior to the opening day game for Major League Baseball's Detroit Tigers on April 8th and video has been shared online.

White was joined at the event at the city's Comerica Park by his new live lineup featuring bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary and drummer Daru Jones.

The appearance was in sync with the same day release of White's fourth album, "Fear Of The Dawn." The early afternoon performance came just hours before White opened his Supply Chain Issues Tour at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre, where he'll perform again on April 9. Watch Jack's anthem performance here.

