.

Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video

Bruce Henne | 06-09-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jack White Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Jack White is premiering a video for "If I Die Tomorrow", a track from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive." The song follows "Taking Me Back (Gently)", "Love Is Selfish", and "Queen Of The Bees" as the fourth preview to the project, which is due July 22 and follows "Fear Of The Dawn" as the Detroit rocker's second album of 2022.

The prolific White has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, resulting in two entirely distinctive albums, with each defined by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.

White will issue "Entering Heaven Alive" in a number of vinyl options, including five limited edition variants, a Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital and CD editions. Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video

Jack White Rocks 'What's The Trick?' On Late Night TV

Jack White Premieres 'What's The Trick?' Video

Jack White Tops Multiple U.S. Charts With 'Fear Of The Dawn'

Jack White To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

News > Jack White

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black- Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show- Jack White- more

Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more

Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more

Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more

advertisement
Reviews

Barton Stanley David - Crest

Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos

Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022

Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta

Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black

Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show

Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video

Jerry Cantrell Delivers Hard To Know Video

Whitesnake Share Love Ain't No Stranger 2022 Remix Video

Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence

Michael Monroe Streams Everybody's Nobody Video

The Black Moods Take Over School For Youth Is Wasted On The Young Video