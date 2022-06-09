(hennemusic) Jack White is premiering a video for "If I Die Tomorrow", a track from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive." The song follows "Taking Me Back (Gently)", "Love Is Selfish", and "Queen Of The Bees" as the fourth preview to the project, which is due July 22 and follows "Fear Of The Dawn" as the Detroit rocker's second album of 2022.
The prolific White has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, resulting in two entirely distinctive albums, with each defined by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.
White will issue "Entering Heaven Alive" in a number of vinyl options, including five limited edition variants, a Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital and CD editions. Watch the new video here.
Jack White Rocks 'What's The Trick?' On Late Night TV
Jack White Premieres 'What's The Trick?' Video
Jack White Tops Multiple U.S. Charts With 'Fear Of The Dawn'
Jack White To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black- Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show- Jack White- more
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black
Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show
Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video
Jerry Cantrell Delivers Hard To Know Video
Whitesnake Share Love Ain't No Stranger 2022 Remix Video
Clutch Tease New Single We Strive For Excellence
Michael Monroe Streams Everybody's Nobody Video
The Black Moods Take Over School For Youth Is Wasted On The Young Video