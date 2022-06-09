Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video

Album art

(hennemusic) Jack White is premiering a video for "If I Die Tomorrow", a track from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive." The song follows "Taking Me Back (Gently)", "Love Is Selfish", and "Queen Of The Bees" as the fourth preview to the project, which is due July 22 and follows "Fear Of The Dawn" as the Detroit rocker's second album of 2022.

The prolific White has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, resulting in two entirely distinctive albums, with each defined by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.

White will issue "Entering Heaven Alive" in a number of vinyl options, including five limited edition variants, a Bandcamp exclusive white cassette, and digital and CD editions. Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

