Jack White Premieres 'What's The Trick?' Video

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing a video for "What's The Trick?", which is the latest track from his newly-released chart topping album, "Fear Of The Dawn."
The clip sees the Detroit rocker joined in the studio by his live lineup of bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary and drummer Daru Jones.
The band are currently on the road playing dates on their recently-launched Supply Chain Issues tour in support of the record, which topped nine US album charts this week and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
"Fear Of The Dawn" is the first of two albums White will issue in 2022, with "Entering Heaven Alive" due July 22. Watch the video here.
Jack White Tops Multiple U.S. Charts With 'Fear Of The Dawn'
Jack White To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jack White Lands UK Top 5 Debut With Fear Of The Dawn
Jack White Streaming New Album 'Fear Of The Dawn'
Ann Wilson Recruits Vince Gill For Queen Cover- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Got'- Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Cover- more
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022