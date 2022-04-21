Jack White Premieres 'What's The Trick?' Video

Cover art

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing a video for "What's The Trick?", which is the latest track from his newly-released chart topping album, "Fear Of The Dawn."

The clip sees the Detroit rocker joined in the studio by his live lineup of bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary and drummer Daru Jones.

The band are currently on the road playing dates on their recently-launched Supply Chain Issues tour in support of the record, which topped nine US album charts this week and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

"Fear Of The Dawn" is the first of two albums White will issue in 2022, with "Entering Heaven Alive" due July 22. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

