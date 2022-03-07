Jack White Shares New Track 'Queen Of The Bees'

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing audio of "Queen Of The Bees", from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive." The song follows "Taking Me Back (Gently)" and "Love Is Selfish" as the third track issued from the project, which will be released on July 22.
"Queen Of The Bees" also serves as the b-side to the newly-released single, "Hi-De-Ho" - featuring acclaimed artist and producer Q-Tip - from the upcoming "Fear Of The Dawn" album.
White will support both projects on a North American tour that will open in Detroit, MI on April 8 - the same day "Fear Of The Dawn" is released; the first leg will wrap up in Colorado in mid-June before the arrival of 'Entering Heaven Alive" in late July, with White returning to the road in August for a summer run of amphitheaters.
White will issue both projects in a number of vinyl options, including five limited edition variants, alongside digital and CD editions. Stream the new song here.
