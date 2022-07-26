Jack White Shares Video From Acoustic Album Release Show

Video still

(Big Hassle) Jack White has shared a live video of the performance of "A Madman From Manhattan," that was captured at his intimate sold-out album release show last Friday, July 22 at London's Union Chapel.

The show -- during which White performed his entire new album, "Entering Heaven Alive" front-to-back in its entirety -- was completely acoustic, including the use of ribbon microphones.

White has just wrapped up the UK & European leg of his epic Supply Chain Issues Tour, and heads to Japan's Fuji Rock Festival this Saturday, July 30 for an headline set.

A second North American headline tour will get underway at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. Watch the video below:

