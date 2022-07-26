.

Jack White Shares Video From Acoustic Album Release Show

07-26-2022

Jack White Video still
Video still

(Big Hassle) Jack White has shared a live video of the performance of "A Madman From Manhattan," that was captured at his intimate sold-out album release show last Friday, July 22 at London's Union Chapel.

The show -- during which White performed his entire new album, "Entering Heaven Alive" front-to-back in its entirety -- was completely acoustic, including the use of ribbon microphones.

White has just wrapped up the UK & European leg of his epic Supply Chain Issues Tour, and heads to Japan's Fuji Rock Festival this Saturday, July 30 for an headline set.

A second North American headline tour will get underway at Minneapolis, MN's Armory on August 13. Watch the video below:

Jack White Rocks The Late Show To Celebrate Entering Heaven Alive

Jack White Announces In Store Appearance For Entering Heaven Alive Release

Jack White Rocks Seven Nation Army At Glastonbury Festival

Jack White Premieres 'If I Die Tomorrow' Video

