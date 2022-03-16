Jack White Reveals Variety of Special Guests For Supply Chain Issues Tour

Jack White has announced a variety of special guests for his forthcoming Supply Chain Issues Tour, which will mark his first headline shows in four years.
The North American tour leg will be kicking off with a sold-out two night stand at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit on April 8th and 9th, and will wrap up on August 29th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre.
The North American guests including Sugar Tradition (April 8-9), Olivia Jean (April 8-10), Geese (April 12-14), July Talk (April 16, August 19), Men I Trust (April 17, 19), a TBA Guest (April 21, August 13, 21), Starcrawler (April 23, 26), JD McPherson (April 27, May 1), Be Your Own Pet (April 28, 30), Briston Maroney (May 23-24), Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29), Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3), The Afghan Whigs (June 1), The Kills (June 4), The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11), Ezra Furman (August 16-17), Cautious Clay (August 23-25), and Glove (August 27-29). See the dates below:
April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival
April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
July 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival
July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne
July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
