Jack White Reveals Variety of Special Guests For Supply Chain Issues Tour

Jack White has announced a variety of special guests for his forthcoming Supply Chain Issues Tour, which will mark his first headline shows in four years.

The North American tour leg will be kicking off with a sold-out two night stand at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit on April 8th and 9th, and will wrap up on August 29th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre.

The North American guests including Sugar Tradition (April 8-9), Olivia Jean (April 8-10), Geese (April 12-14), July Talk (April 16, August 19), Men I Trust (April 17, 19), a TBA Guest (April 21, August 13, 21), Starcrawler (April 23, 26), JD McPherson (April 27, May 1), Be Your Own Pet (April 28, 30), Briston Maroney (May 23-24), Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29), Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3), The Afghan Whigs (June 1), The Kills (June 4), The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11), Ezra Furman (August 16-17), Cautious Clay (August 23-25), and Glove (August 27-29). See the dates below:

April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival

April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center

June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

July 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival

July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne

July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

