Jack White Streaming New Album 'Fear Of The Dawn'

Album art

(hennemusic) Jack White is streaming his new album, "Fear Of The Dawn", in sync with its April 8 release. The project is the Detroit rocker's fourth studio set; all three of White's previous solo records - 2012's "Blunderbuss", 2014's "Lazaretto" and 2018's "Boarding House Reach" - debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.

First introduced with the lead track, "Taking Me Back", "Fear Of The Dawn" is the first of two albums White will issue in 2022, with "Entering Heaven Alive" due July 22.

The prolific musician has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, resulting in two entirely distinctive albums, with each defined by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.

"Fear Of The Dawn" is now available in multiple formats, including CD, digital and a number of vinyl options, including five limited edition variants. Stream the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Jack White Proposes And Gets Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off

Jack White Performs National Anthem At Detroit Tigers Opening Day Game

Jack White Reveals Variety of Special Guests For Supply Chain Issues Tour

Jack White Shares New Track 'Queen Of The Bees'

News > Jack White