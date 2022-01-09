Jack White Shares 'Taking Me Back' Tour Rehearsal Video

(hennemusic) Jack White is streaming video of a performance of the "Taking Me Back" that was captured during the rehearsals for his upcoming North American tour.
Filmed at Third Man Records' Blue Room, the guitarist is joined for a version of his current single by his new touring band, which includes bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary and drummer Daru Jones.
Billed as The Supply Chain Issues Tour, the series will launch in April in sync with the April 8 release of White's next album, "Fear Of The Dawn", with the first leg wrapping up in Colorado in mid-June.
White will release a second album, "Entering Heaven Alive", in late July before returning to the road in August for a summer run of amphitheaters. Watch the video here.
