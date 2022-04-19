.

Jack White To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Bruce Henne | 04-18-2022

(hennemusic) Jack White will perform on the Wednesday, April 20 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In addition to a live performance, White will also chat with the host about his newly-released album, "Fear Of The Dawn."

The US late night appearance will come the day before White's Supply Chain issues tour in support of the project makes a stop at New York's Barclays Center.

White made headlines with the April 8 launch of the series when he proposed and got married to his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on stage front of a sold-out crowd at Detroit's Masonic Temple on opening night.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

