Jack White To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Jack White will perform on the Wednesday, April 20 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In addition to a live performance, White will also chat with the host about his newly-released album, "Fear Of The Dawn."

The US late night appearance will come the day before White's Supply Chain issues tour in support of the project makes a stop at New York's Barclays Center.

White made headlines with the April 8 launch of the series when he proposed and got married to his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on stage front of a sold-out crowd at Detroit's Masonic Temple on opening night.

