Jared James Nichols Releasing New Album In January

(Noble) Jared James Nichols has announced that he will be releasing his brand new self-titled album on January 13th via Black Hill Records, which features his recently released single "Down The Drain".

"I made a record to serve as the menu for the live show," Nichols shares. "There's an element of excitement and danger. It's my version of rock 'n' roll with a little more humanity. The album is a day in the life with the ups and downs, but it musically rings true to who I am as an artist. I'm not trying to be anybody but myself and play the music I love for today. I'm giving you loud ass guitars and no f***s given rock 'n' roll, and I'm loving it."

The album was produced, engineered, and mixed by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Slash, Rival Sons) and recorded live in the studio at Blackbird Studios and Sienna Studios, reflecting the spirit of his electrifying live show on tape like never before. The recording sessions occurred at a pivotal moment for Nichols, who almost never performed again as he had been sidelined only a few months earlier with a broken arm. After surgery, which left him with a plate and 16 screws in his right arm, he pushed himself with diligence and determination to regain use of his arm and his storied guitar proficiency. Nichols soon paved the way for the record with the hypnotic and hyper-charged "Hard Wired," released in the spring of 2022. Born from a jam session with Tyler Bryant and Graham Whitford, the single bulldozed a path for Jared James Nichols with no shortage of raw and raucous six-string bravado. From the jump, the album kicks into high gear with the bluesy wallop of "My Delusion."

Elsewhere on the 12-track collection is the Black Sabbath-inspired "Hallelujah," where a flurry of drums gives way to a thick and heavy battering ram of a blues riff only to crash into a rickety bass line and atomic shredding, and the party homage "Good Time Girl." Jared James Nichols culminates on the emotionally charged "Out Of Time," his heartfelt and tearful tribute to his late father. See below for full track listing.

1. My Delusion

2. Easy Come, Easy Go

3. Down The Drain

4. Hard Wired

5. Bad Roots

6. Skin 'n Bone

7. Long Way to Go

8. Shadow Dancer

9. Good Time Girl

10. Hallelujah

11. Saint or Fool

12. Out Of Time

