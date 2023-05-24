Jared James Nichols Shares 'Easy Come, Easy Go' Video

Album art

(Noble) Jared James Nichols announces his next single "Easy Come, Easy Go" with an accompanying live video. It is the second single from his critically acclaimed eponymous third studio album Jared James Nichols, originally released in January 2023.

"Easy Come, Easy Go" is an electrifying, foot stomping, rock and roll animal," says Jared. "From the first note, this song is unrelenting with fuzzed out guitars and a heavy groove. I have always loved the phrase easy come, easy go meaning not to dwell or live in the past. The message is to take life as it comes and live in the moment."

Released earlier in the year by Black Hill Records, Jared James Nichols features every side of the Nashville-based multi-talent and the various genres he grew up listening to, whether it was grunge or blues; all of which has influenced his authentic sound.

"I made a record to serve as the menu for the live show," reflects Jared. "There is an element of excitement and danger. It's my version of rock 'n' roll with a little more humanity. The album is a day in the life with the ups and downs, but it musically rings true to who I am as an artist."

