Jared James Nichols Shares 'Easy Come, Easy Go' Video

(Noble) Jared James Nichols announces his next single "Easy Come, Easy Go" with an accompanying live video. It is the second single from his critically acclaimed eponymous third studio album Jared James Nichols, originally released in January 2023.
"Easy Come, Easy Go" is an electrifying, foot stomping, rock and roll animal," says Jared. "From the first note, this song is unrelenting with fuzzed out guitars and a heavy groove. I have always loved the phrase easy come, easy go meaning not to dwell or live in the past. The message is to take life as it comes and live in the moment."
Released earlier in the year by Black Hill Records, Jared James Nichols features every side of the Nashville-based multi-talent and the various genres he grew up listening to, whether it was grunge or blues; all of which has influenced his authentic sound.
"I made a record to serve as the menu for the live show," reflects Jared. "There is an element of excitement and danger. It's my version of rock 'n' roll with a little more humanity. The album is a day in the life with the ups and downs, but it musically rings true to who I am as an artist."
Singled Out: Jared James Nichols' Down The Drain
Jared James Nichols Releasing New Album In January
Jared James Nichols Premieres 'Down The Drain' Video
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83- Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found TV Special Premiere Announced- more
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist James Lewis Dies- Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced- more
Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'- Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records- Darius Rucker- more
Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83
Journey: A Voice Lost...and Found TV Special Premiere Announced
Nils Lofgren Recruits Neil Young For 'Nothin's Easy (For Amy)
Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy Announce Coheadline Show
Yes Premiere 'Circles Of Time' Video
Plain White T's Share 'Happy' New Song
Jared James Nichols Shares 'Easy Come, Easy Go' Video
Wilmette Get 'Hyperfocused' With New Video