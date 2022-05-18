Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Photo courtesy 117 Entertainment

Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante are all set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year, the Country Music Association has revealed.

"To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience," says Lewis. "The little boy from Ferriday, La. listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he'd be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace."

Lewis will be inducted in the "Veterans Era Artist" category and Whitley will be inducted in the "Modern Era Artist" category while Galante will be inducted in the "Non-Performer" category.

A formal induction ceremony for Lewis, Whitley and Galante will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater this Fall.

