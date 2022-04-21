Joanne Shaw Taylor Releasing Her First U.S. Concert Film

(EBM) KTBA Records have announced that they will be releasing blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor's first live U.S. concert film "Blues From The Heart Live "on June 10, 2022.
The live performance will be available as a CD/DVD and CD/Blu-Ray package and will include a collectible 24-page CD booklet. "It was a dream gig," recalls Taylor. The live concert was recorded and filmed at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee on January 20, 2022, and features incredible guest performances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Farris, and Joe Bonamassa. Public TV stations around the country have been airing a shortened version of the film for their pledge events since March to their audiences.
This historic event was Joanne's first live performance in two years and features Rob McNelley (guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Jimmy Wallace (keyboards, piano), Nick Buda (drums), Devonne Fowlkes (backing vocals), Kim Fleming (backing vocals), and Taylor on vocals and guitar.
The audio was produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden) at The Cave, Australia. The video component includes bonus track "I'm No Angel" (not available on the CD) and also a behind the scenes featurette which includes interviews of Joanne and Joe before they took the stage.
The first live single, "Dyin' To Know" released today is available to stream now. Watch the official music video for "Dyin To Know" and see the tracklisting below:
CD Track Listing
1. Stop Messin' Round
2. If That Ain't A Reason
3. Keep On Lovin' Me
4. If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
5. Can't You See What You're Doing To Me (featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
6. Let Me Down Easy
7. Two Time My Lovin'
8. I Don't Know What You've Got (featuring Mike Farris)
9. Three Time Loser
10. Dyin' To Know
11. Just Another Word
12. I've Been Loving You Too Long
13. I'm In Chains
14. Don't Go Away Mad (featuring Joe Bonamassa)
15. Summertime (featuring Joe Bonamassa)
16. Only You Know And I Know (featuring Joe Bonamassa)
DVD/Blu-Ray Track Listing
1. Stop Messin' Round
2. If That Ain't A Reason
3. Keep On Lovin' Me
4. If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody
5. Can't You See What You're Doing To Me (featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd)
6. Let Me Down Easy
7. Two Time My Lovin'
8. I Don't Know What You've Got (featuring Mike Farris)
9. Three Time Loser
10. Dyin' To Know
11. Just Another Word
12. I've Been Loving You Too Long
13. I'm In Chains
14. Don't Go Away Mad (featuring Joe Bonamassa)
15. Summertime (featuring Joe Bonamassa)
16. Only You Know And I Know (featuring Joe Bonamassa)
Bonus DVD + Blu-Ray Features:
All Access Pass - Behind The Scenes
Bonus Track: I'm No Angel
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces UK Tour
Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'If That Ain't A Reason' Video
Ann Wilson Recruits Vince Gill For Queen Cover- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Got'- Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Cover- more
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022