Joanne Shaw Taylor Releasing Her First U.S. Concert Film

Cover art

(EBM) KTBA Records have announced that they will be releasing blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor's first live U.S. concert film "Blues From The Heart Live "on June 10, 2022.

The live performance will be available as a CD/DVD and CD/Blu-Ray package and will include a collectible 24-page CD booklet. "It was a dream gig," recalls Taylor. The live concert was recorded and filmed at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee on January 20, 2022, and features incredible guest performances from Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Farris, and Joe Bonamassa. Public TV stations around the country have been airing a shortened version of the film for their pledge events since March to their audiences.



This historic event was Joanne's first live performance in two years and features Rob McNelley (guitar), Steve Mackey (bass), Jimmy Wallace (keyboards, piano), Nick Buda (drums), Devonne Fowlkes (backing vocals), Kim Fleming (backing vocals), and Taylor on vocals and guitar.



The audio was produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden) at The Cave, Australia. The video component includes bonus track "I'm No Angel" (not available on the CD) and also a behind the scenes featurette which includes interviews of Joanne and Joe before they took the stage.



The first live single, "Dyin' To Know" released today is available to stream now. Watch the official music video for "Dyin To Know" and see the tracklisting below:



CD Track Listing



1. Stop Messin' Round

2. If That Ain't A Reason

3. Keep On Lovin' Me

4. If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody

5. Can't You See What You're Doing To Me (featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

6. Let Me Down Easy

7. Two Time My Lovin'

8. I Don't Know What You've Got (featuring Mike Farris)

9. Three Time Loser

10. Dyin' To Know

11. Just Another Word

12. I've Been Loving You Too Long

13. I'm In Chains

14. Don't Go Away Mad (featuring Joe Bonamassa)

15. Summertime (featuring Joe Bonamassa)

16. Only You Know And I Know (featuring Joe Bonamassa)



DVD/Blu-Ray Track Listing



Bonus DVD + Blu-Ray Features:



All Access Pass - Behind The Scenes

Bonus Track: I'm No Angel

