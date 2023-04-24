Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour

(Prospect PR) On the heels of the release of his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album 'Tales Of Time,' the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has announced a 26-date U.S. Fall Tour, which will take him from coast-to-coast and all points in between. Kicking off at The Cannon Center in Memphis, TN on October 23rd before winding its way throughout the south and Midwest, the tour will feature stops at historic theaters like The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO and The Lyric in Baltimore, MD before culminating with Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. A special artist pre-sale will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 28th at 10am local time.
Bonamassa is currently in Europe on an 18-date tour and will return to the U.S. for a short run of dates beginning on May 26th in Yakima, WA. In addition, Bonamassa has also just announced his first-ever appearance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl to perform an exclusive, one-night-only concert experience alongside an orchestra on August 9th that will be recorded for his next live concert film. A venue and artist pre-sale for Joe's Hollywood Bowl show begins tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2nd at 10am local time.
"This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," commented Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night."
Summer U.S. Tour
May 26 - Capitol Theatre - Yakima, WA
May 27 - Backroads Blues Festival - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR*
May 28 - Backroads Blues Festival - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*
August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA
August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT
August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
August 9 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA^
August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY**
August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY**
*Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa
**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
^Joe Bonamassa with Orchestra
Fall U.S. Tour
October 23 - Memphis, TN - The Cannon Center
October 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
October 27 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
October 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
October 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
November 1 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center
November 3 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall
November 4 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
November 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall
November 8 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
November 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
November 11 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox
November 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre
November 14 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center
November 15 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center
November 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
November 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
November 19 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
November 21 - Reading, PA - The Santander Performing Arts Center
November 22 - Providence, RI - Providence Performance Arts Center
November 24 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
November 25 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
November 28 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 30 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 1 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
December 2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
