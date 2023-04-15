Joe Bonamassa Celebrates Tales Of Time Release With New Video

Cover art

(Prospect) Joe Bonamassa has just released Tales Of Time, a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, out today in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats. Hailed as "a near spiritual experience" by Classic Rock Magazine and featuring songs from his latest #1 studio album, Time Clocks, Tales Of Time captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high.



To celebrate the release, Bonamassa has shared a clip of "The Heart That Never Waits (Live)," a monumental, 9+ minute rendition of the soulful and emotive standout from Time Clocks. Featuring Bonamassa's signature guitar skills and powerful vocals, along with a dynamic rhythm section, the lyrics tell the story of a restless heart that cannot wait for love to come, always searching and yearning for a deeper connection. Bonamassa's heartfelt delivery and poignant phrasing capture the essence of the song's message, making it a standout track in his vast discography. Watch the live rendition below.



Tales Of Time was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey). "This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," commented Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night."

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Releases Live 'Time Clocks' Video

Joe Bonamassa Shares Final Lineup For Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

Joe Bonamassa Shares Live Known Unknowns Video

Joe Bonamassa Expands U.S. Tour

More Joe Bonamassa News