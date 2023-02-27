Joe Bonamassa Expands U.S. Tour

(Prospect PR) As he enters the third week of his nearly sold-out Spring U.S. Tour, Joe Bonamassa has announced a handful of additional performances for 2023.

Starting with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA on Friday, May 26th, Bonamassa will wind his way across the west, culminating in a performance at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 6th.

Capping the summer with a previously announced two-night run with Styx and Don Felder in the northeast, Bonamassa will round out the year with performances at the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, FL on Friday, December 1st and Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, December 2nd.



Tickets for the additional performances will go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time. The news of Bonamassa's additional tour dates follows the announcement of 'Tales Of Time,' a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album featuring material from his latest #1 studio album, 'Time Clocks.' Filmed at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August 2022, with a stunning visual backdrop that served to highlight the beauty of the music, 'Tales Of Time' captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high.



This incredible undertaking produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey). 'Tales Of Time' will be released April 14th worldwide via Bonamassa's J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats.



"This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," commented Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night."



Bonamassa is currently in the middle of his U.S. Spring Tour 2023, which will be stopping at Shea's Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY for a sold-out show tomorrow night, February 28th. The spring performances will conclude with Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII, set for March 13-17, departing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The festival line-up includes legendary artists like Little Feat, Dion, Bobby Rush, Robert Randolph Band, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, and more. KTBA at Sea is one of the largest fundraisers for Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, aiding in its mission to promote music education by providing grants and resources to schools and musicians in need.



Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman also recently announced Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Journeyman provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters while circumventing the resistance of typical "gatekeepers" who don't support indie acts. "I wanted to take what I've had to learn the hard way to create a company that could make navigating this process a little easier," Bonamassa explains.

Joe Bonamassa - 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

February 28 - Shea's Buffalo Theatre - Buffalo, NY

March 1 - Benedum Center - Pittsburgh, PA

March 3 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

March 4 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

March 5 - Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

March 7 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL

March 8 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA

March 10 - The King Center - Melbourne, FL

March 11 - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

March 13 - 17 - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII - Miami, FL

May 26 - Capitol Theatre - Yakima, WA

May 27 - Backroads Blues Festival - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR*

May 28 - Backroads Blues Festival - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*

August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY**

August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY**

December 1 - Hertz Arena - Ft. Myers, FL

December 2 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

*Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa

**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

