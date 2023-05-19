Joe Bonamassa Premieres 'I Want To Shout About It' Video

(Noble) Having just earned a remarkable 26th #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for his sprawling and extensive live concert film and album Tales Of Time, the blues rock icon Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated new studio album, due out later this year on his J&R Adventures label.
Joe shows off his blues roots with a captivating rendition of "I Want To Shout About It" originally performed by Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters. Bonamassa's joyful version features solos from Reese Wynans on organ and Paulie Cerra on sax, as well as some killer adlibs from vocalists Dannielle DeAndrea and Charles Jones as the track winds to a close. When Joe recently performed the song on his UK tour, UK music website Sonic Abuse described it as "a glorious, fifties-style boogie."
Bonamassa called upon his close friend, band mate and co-producer Josh Smith to produce this track. Smith recalls, "Shout About It is a song originally by the great Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters with Darrel Nullisch on vocals. It's a tough/high song to sing and Joe really pushed himself and nailed it. It's a real rave up, a party song. Joe has been playing it live lately and the crowds are really digging it!"
Bonamassa has been performing "I Want To Shout About It" live on his current tour and is receiving an enthusiastic response from his audiences. His summer is packed with live shows in the US and Europe beginning with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA on Friday, May 26th and ending May with Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the Backroads Blues Festival in Bend, OR and Seattle, WA.
After 3 weeks of performing on Europe Festivals in July, Joe will be back in the states for a US summer run and to make his debut appearance at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, August 9th, with an exclusive, one-night-only concert experience alongside an orchestra, which will be recorded for his next live concert film.
Then the hardest working bluesman in show business begins his US Fall Tour on October 23rd at The Cannon Center in Memphis, TN, which will take him from coast-to-coast to end at the guitar shaped Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.
