Joe Bonamassa Releases Live 'Time Clocks' Video

(Prospect PR) On the heels of his sold out music festival cruise Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has just released an unforgettable live rendition of "Time Clocks," the beautifully poignant title track of his most recent studio album.

Featured on 'Tales of Time,' his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the epic 7+ performance finds the blues-rock superstar at his most expressive and ambitious, casting a spell of pure timelessness over the enraptured crowd. As the heart on sleeve narrative plays out in front of a stunning visual backdrop that served to highlight the beauty of the music, the rousing chorus rises to the heavens as Bonamassa sings, "and the rain soaking through my coat, about to capsize my boat I push it along away from the docks, I was never a good puncher of time clocks."

Out 4/14 via Bonamassa's J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats, 'Tales Of Time' captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high. This incredible undertaking was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey). "This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," commented Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night."

Bonamassa has just announced a handful of additional performances for 2023. Starting with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA on Friday, May 26th, Bonamassa will wind his way across the west, culminating in a performance at the iconic Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on August 6th. Capping the summer with a previously announced two-night run with Styx and Don Felder in the northeast, Bonamassa will round out the year with performances at the Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, FL on Friday, December 1st and Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, December 2nd.

Joe Bonamassa - 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

May 26 - Capitol Theatre - Yakima, WA

May 27 - Backroads Blues Festival - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR*

May 28 - Backroads Blues Festival - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*

August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY**

August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY**

December 1 - Hertz Arena - Ft. Myers, FL

December 2 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

*Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa

**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

