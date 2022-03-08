.

Jon Pardi Sets Attendance Record At RodeoHouston

Michael Angulia | 03-07-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jon Pardi Photo Credit Tyler Leaman courtesy Capital Records Nashville
Photo Credit Tyler Leaman courtesy Capital Records Nashville

Jon Pardi set an attendance record with his sold out debut appearance at RodeoHouston this past Saturday night, selling 72,859 tickets, the highest paid attendance of the year so far.

Pardi was supposed to perform in 2020 until COVID cut that season short and 2021's rodeo was canceled. After a long two years, Pardi was finally able to make his debut on the rotating stage.

"It only took us two years, but we finally made it," Pardi told the crowd. He also posted a recap on his Instagram of the milestone evening. Check it out here.

Related Stories
Jon Pardi Sets Attendance Record At RodeoHouston

Jon Pardi Launching Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour

News > Jon Pardi

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Announce Live From The Ministry Streaming Event- Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Tour- Foo Fighters- ZZ Top- more

Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album- Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow- Billy Howerdel- more

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more

Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4

Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago

Scorpions - Rock Believer

Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss