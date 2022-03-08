Jon Pardi Sets Attendance Record At RodeoHouston

Photo Credit Tyler Leaman courtesy Capital Records Nashville

Jon Pardi set an attendance record with his sold out debut appearance at RodeoHouston this past Saturday night, selling 72,859 tickets, the highest paid attendance of the year so far.

Pardi was supposed to perform in 2020 until COVID cut that season short and 2021's rodeo was canceled. After a long two years, Pardi was finally able to make his debut on the rotating stage.

"It only took us two years, but we finally made it," Pardi told the crowd. He also posted a recap on his Instagram of the milestone evening. Check it out here.

Related Stories

Jon Pardi Launching Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour

News > Jon Pardi