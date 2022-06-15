.

Jon Pardi Sets Release For New Album 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi has announced that he will release his fourth studio album, "Mr. Saturday Night," on September 2nd. The 14-song collection will feature his chart-climbing single "Last Night Lonely," latest release "Fill 'Er Up" and 12 additional new tracks.

"A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record," shares Pardi. "There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I've released before.

"I chose 'Mr. Saturday Night' as the title track because it's special to me. I've been hanging onto it for three years and can't wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs."

Pardi will also be kicking off his Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour on July 14th in Irving, TX, which will feature support from Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters, with Priscilla Block replacing Whitters for the final three stops of the trek. See the dates below:

7/14 - Irving, TX/ Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza
7/15 - Belton, TX/Bell County Expo Center
7/16 - Oklahoma City, OK/Zoo Amphitheatre
7/22 - Sacramento, CA/Golden 1 Center
7/23 - Bend, OR/Hayden Homes Amphitheater
7/24 - Airway Heights, WA/Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion
8/4 - Inglewood, CA/YouTube Theater
8/5 - Santa Barbara, CA/Santa Barbara Bowl
8/6 - Las Vegas, NV/Red Rock Casino
8/19 - Lampe, MO/Black Oak Amphitheater
8/20 - Terre Haute, IN/ The Mill
8/25 - Raleigh, NC/Red Hat Amphitheater
8/27 - Sharpsburg, KY/Barnyard Amphitheater
9/8 - Rochester, MN/Mayo Civic Center Park
9/9 - Milwaukee, WI/BMO Harris Pavilion
9/10 - Sterling Heights, MI/Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
9/15 - Bridgeport, CT/Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
9/16 - Big Flats, NY/Summer Stage @ Tags
9/17 - Huber Heights, OH/Rose Music Center
9/22 - New York, NY/Pier 17- the rooftop
9/23 - Gilford, NH/Bank of NH Pavilion
9/24 - Boston, MA/Leader Bank Pavilion
9/29 - Southaven, MS/Landers Center
9/30 - Huntsville, AL/Von Braun Center
10/1 - Nashville, TN/Ascend Amphitheater

Related Stories
Jon Pardi Sets Release For New Album 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Jon Pardi Sets Attendance Record At RodeoHouston

Jon Pardi Launching Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour

News > Jon Pardi

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more

Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more

advertisement
Reviews

May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Latest News

Post Malone Performs Pearl Jam's 'Better Man'

The Moody Blues's John Lodge Announces Special Performance

The Dan Reed Network Premiere 'Let's Hear It For The King' Video

Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video

The Milk Men Deliver 'Go Go Baby' Video

Jon Pardi Sets Release For New Album 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Dolly Parton Donating $1 Million To Pediatric Infectious Disease Research

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup