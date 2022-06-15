Jon Pardi Sets Release For New Album 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Jon Pardi has announced that he will release his fourth studio album, "Mr. Saturday Night," on September 2nd. The 14-song collection will feature his chart-climbing single "Last Night Lonely," latest release "Fill 'Er Up" and 12 additional new tracks.



"A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record," shares Pardi. "There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I've released before.

"I chose 'Mr. Saturday Night' as the title track because it's special to me. I've been hanging onto it for three years and can't wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs."



Pardi will also be kicking off his Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour on July 14th in Irving, TX, which will feature support from Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters, with Priscilla Block replacing Whitters for the final three stops of the trek. See the dates below:



7/14 - Irving, TX/ Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza

7/15 - Belton, TX/Bell County Expo Center

7/16 - Oklahoma City, OK/Zoo Amphitheatre

7/22 - Sacramento, CA/Golden 1 Center

7/23 - Bend, OR/Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/24 - Airway Heights, WA/Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion

8/4 - Inglewood, CA/YouTube Theater

8/5 - Santa Barbara, CA/Santa Barbara Bowl

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV/Red Rock Casino

8/19 - Lampe, MO/Black Oak Amphitheater

8/20 - Terre Haute, IN/ The Mill

8/25 - Raleigh, NC/Red Hat Amphitheater

8/27 - Sharpsburg, KY/Barnyard Amphitheater

9/8 - Rochester, MN/Mayo Civic Center Park

9/9 - Milwaukee, WI/BMO Harris Pavilion

9/10 - Sterling Heights, MI/Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/15 - Bridgeport, CT/Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/16 - Big Flats, NY/Summer Stage @ Tags

9/17 - Huber Heights, OH/Rose Music Center

9/22 - New York, NY/Pier 17- the rooftop

9/23 - Gilford, NH/Bank of NH Pavilion

9/24 - Boston, MA/Leader Bank Pavilion

9/29 - Southaven, MS/Landers Center

9/30 - Huntsville, AL/Von Braun Center

10/1 - Nashville, TN/Ascend Amphitheater

