Judas Priest Plays Song For First Time In 40 Years At Tour Opener

Bruce Henne | 10-18-2022
(hennemusic) Judas Priest performed their 1976 classic, "Genocide", for the first time in 40 years during the opening night of their fall US tour in Wallingford, CT on October 13, and fan-filmed video from the event is available online.

According to setlist.fm, the show at the city's Toyota Oakdale Theatre saw fans treated to the "Sad Wings Of Destiny" track among a number of rarities and tour debuts of "Steeler" from 1980's "British Steel", "Heading Out To The Highway" from 1981's "Point Of Entry", "Judas Rising" from 2005's "Angel Of Retribution", and "Never The Heroes" and the title track from 2018's "Firepower."

Judas Priest's second album, "Sad Wings Of Destiny" - which features fan favorites like "Victim Of Changes", "The Ripper", and "Tyrant" - earned the group their first chart appearance when it reached No. 48 in the UK.

During the fall tour, Judas Priest will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on November 5.

Watch video of the rare "Genocide" performance on opening night here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Judas Priest

