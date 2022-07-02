Junior Varsity Deliver 'Rushh' Video

Single art

Junior Varsity have released a music video for their brand new single entitled "Rushh". The new track is the follow-up to the Los Angeles band's previous single, "Share Ur Feelings."

Warner Records says of the new track, "The track channels 21st-century alternative and nineties pop-punk in equal measure with its genre-bending beat, earworm hook and acoustic guitar woven into the production.

"It captures the spirit of an endless summer and co-produced by the band and Jake Weinberg of Critter. Watch the music video for "Rushh" below:

