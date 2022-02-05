Kane Brown Announces New Blessed & Free Tour Dates

Tour poster

Kane Brown has announced that he has added a new spring 2022 leg to his Blessed & Free Tour that will include his very first stadium concert in his hometown of Chattanooga, TN.

That special show will be taking place on May 7th at Finley Stadium and will kick off the tour that will also include stops in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

Walker Hayes and Raelynn have signed on as the support acts for most of the stops, with the exception of Chattanooga that will only feature Hayes, and Savannah, GA that will include Chase Rice instead of Hayes.

Brown will also be making appearances at the Hangout Fest in Gulf Shore, Al on May 20th and the Patriotic Fest in Virginia Beach, VA on May 28th. Fans will Amazon Prime can also for a limited time watch a replay of the Kane Brown Live from the El Rey Theatre livestream that took place Friday (Feb 4).



May 7 - Chattanooga, TN - Finley Stadium

May 19 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 21- Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 27 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

June 2 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 3 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 4 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Related Stories

Kane Brown Announces Global Livestream Event

Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1

Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video

Brooks & Dunn Stream Kane Brown Track From New Collab Album

News > Kane Brown