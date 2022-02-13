Kevin Devine Shares How Can I Help You? And Announces Tour

Kevin Devine has shared a visualizer for his new single "How Can I Help You?" and announced a U.S. spring tour to promote his forthcoming album "Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong," which will be hitting stores on March 25th.
Devine says that the new track, "is a dance song for wallflowers, body music for the brain, a gently caffeinated disco gallop arpeggiating through the last aspirational sliver separating a relationship from its end."
His spring tour is set to kick off on April 6th in Baltimore, MD at Ottobar and will feature support from Kayleigh Goldsworthy for the full trek, Pronoun through April 16th, with Kississippi taking over for the remaining dates. Watch the visualizer for the new song and see the tour dates below:
Wednesday, April 6th - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
Thursday, April 7th - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
Friday, April 8th - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk
Saturday, April 9th - Toronto, ON - Velvet
Sunday, April 10th - Detroit, MI - Shelter
Tuesday, April 12th - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Wednesday, April 13th - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Friday, April 15th - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Saturday, April 16th - Boston, MA - Sinclair
Friday, April 29th - Philadelphia, PA - FU Church
Saturday, April 30th - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
Sunday, May 1st - Nashville, TN - Mercury Lounge
Tuesday, May 3rd - Dallas, TX - Tulips
Wednesday, May 4th - Austin, TX - Antone's
Friday, May 6th - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Saturday, May 7th - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
Sunday, May 8th - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
Monday, May 9th - San Francisco,CA - Great American
Wednesday, May 11th - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Thursday, May 12th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
Saturday, May 14th - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby
Sunday, May 15th - Denver, CO - Bluebird
Tuesday, May 17th - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Thursday, May 19th - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
Friday, May 20th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Kevin Devine Reveals First Single From New Album
Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more
Rush Expanding 'Moving Pictures'- Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance- Eddie Vedder Streams New Album- Metallica- more
Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen- Corey Taylor- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool- more
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest