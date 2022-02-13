Kevin Devine Shares How Can I Help You? And Announces Tour

Tour poster

Kevin Devine has shared a visualizer for his new single "How Can I Help You?" and announced a U.S. spring tour to promote his forthcoming album "Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong," which will be hitting stores on March 25th.

Devine says that the new track, "is a dance song for wallflowers, body music for the brain, a gently caffeinated disco gallop arpeggiating through the last aspirational sliver separating a relationship from its end."

His spring tour is set to kick off on April 6th in Baltimore, MD at Ottobar and will feature support from Kayleigh Goldsworthy for the full trek, Pronoun through April 16th, with Kississippi taking over for the remaining dates. Watch the visualizer for the new song and see the tour dates below:

Wednesday, April 6th - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Thursday, April 7th - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

Friday, April 8th - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk

Saturday, April 9th - Toronto, ON - Velvet

Sunday, April 10th - Detroit, MI - Shelter

Tuesday, April 12th - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Wednesday, April 13th - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Friday, April 15th - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Saturday, April 16th - Boston, MA - Sinclair

Friday, April 29th - Philadelphia, PA - FU Church

Saturday, April 30th - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

Sunday, May 1st - Nashville, TN - Mercury Lounge

Tuesday, May 3rd - Dallas, TX - Tulips

Wednesday, May 4th - Austin, TX - Antone's

Friday, May 6th - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Saturday, May 7th - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

Sunday, May 8th - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Monday, May 9th - San Francisco,CA - Great American

Wednesday, May 11th - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Thursday, May 12th - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Saturday, May 14th - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby

Sunday, May 15th - Denver, CO - Bluebird

Tuesday, May 17th - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Thursday, May 19th - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

Friday, May 20th - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

