King King Announce New UK Live Dates

(Noble) Hot off the heals from their successful February 2022 UK tour, King King are pleased to announce they will perform more concerts in the UK during July and October 2022.
Dates include Lytham Lowther Pavilion (July 28), Holmfirth Picturedrome (July 29), Castleton Devil's Arse Cave (July 30), Northampton Roadmender (October 16) and Southampton 1865 (October 20), and Liverpool Grand Central Hall (October 21).
King King continue to go from strength to strength. They received critical acclaim from their current studio album "Maverick" which includes their new line-up featuring Alan Nimmo (vocals, guitar), Stevie Nimmo (guitar), Jonny Dyke (organ, piano), Zander Greenshields (bass) and Andrew Scott (drums).
Lytham Lowther Pavilion
Thursday 28 July 2022
Holmfirth Picturedrome
Friday 29 July 2022
Castleton Devil's Arse Cave
Saturday 30 July 2022
Northampton Roadmender
Sunday 16 October 2022
Southampton 1865
Thursday 20 October 2022
Liverpool Grand Central Hall
Friday 21 October 2022
