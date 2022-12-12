.

KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | December 12, 2022
KISS Tour poster
Tour poster

KISS have announced what they claim will be their final tour dates in the UK, that will take place next year as the latest leg in their ongoing End Of The Road Farewell Tour.

The tour leg is scheduled to kick off on June 3rd in Plymouth, England at the Argyle Home Park and will be wrapping up in Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro.

The trek will also include concerts at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, Newcastle's Utilita Arena, London's O2, and Manchester's AO Arena. See the dates below:

06/03 - Plymouth, England - Argyle Home Park
06/05 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena
06/06 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena
07/05 - London, England - The O2
07/07 - Manchester, England - AO Arena
07/08 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

KISS Music and Merch

