KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists

Cruise promo

Organizers have announced additional artists that have been added to the upcoming KISS Kruise XI, which will feature two separate cruises this fall.

Both cruises will travel from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico and week 1 will take place on October 24th through 29th and the new additions include Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin Saints, The Alive, and Guillotine and The Aviators, joining the previously announced KISS, Dokken, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bruce Kulick and more.

Week 2 will run from October 29th through November 3rd and has added Richie Kotzen, Beasto Blanco and Black Sabbitch to the lineup that includes KISS, Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick and more.

Fans also voted for six bands that will be joining the cruise. Week 1 winners of the Soundcheck competition are Cil City, Green Jelly, and The Fifth. Week 2 winners are Sisters Doll, Riot and The L.A. Maybe.

