Organizers have announced additional artists that have been added to the upcoming KISS Kruise XI, which will feature two separate cruises this fall.
Both cruises will travel from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico and week 1 will take place on October 24th through 29th and the new additions include Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin Saints, The Alive, and Guillotine and The Aviators, joining the previously announced KISS, Dokken, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Bruce Kulick and more.
Week 2 will run from October 29th through November 3rd and has added Richie Kotzen, Beasto Blanco and Black Sabbitch to the lineup that includes KISS, Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Bruce Kulick and more.
Fans also voted for six bands that will be joining the cruise. Week 1 winners of the Soundcheck competition are Cil City, Green Jelly, and The Fifth. Week 2 winners are Sisters Doll, Riot and The L.A. Maybe.
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour Says Thayer
Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Teams With Bad Wolves For Sacred Kiss
KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977
KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists- Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video- Ronnie James Dio- more.
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more
Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video
KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists
Deb Morrison Recruits True Blood's Todd Lowe For 'Blackbird' Video
The Band Share Live Videos For Rock Of Ages 50th Anniversary
84 Tigers Release 'Great Basin' Video
Blacklite District Goes Back Into Darkness With Visualizer Video
Lee Brice Scores Gold With 'Soul'
Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters