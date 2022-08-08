KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer says in a new interview that the band "is not going away" following the final show of their End Of The Road farewell tour.
Thayer was asked what would happen after the final tour date during a chat with The Rockpit. He responded, "You have to remember KISS is not going away, KISS the brand, the music, the imagery that's all gonna continue on in certain ways it's just that the band is not gonna tour anymore.
"KISS won't end so I'm sure lots of associated things will be going on, some I might even be involved in you never know. KISS will live on no doubt about it, something as monumental as KISS won't go away."
Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Teams With Bad Wolves For Sacred Kiss
KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977
KISS Go Back To 1977 For Next Bootleg Release
Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more
Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more
Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more
Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour Says Thayer
Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video
Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed Of Several Guitars
Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert With Residency
Sabaton Get Animated For The Red Baron Video
Ann Wilson Rocks Heart Classic Barracuda At Wacken Open Air
Stone Temple Pilots, King's X, Steven Adler More Raise 90K At D.A.V.E JAM
Singled Out: Woodlock's The Bermuda Sea