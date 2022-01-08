KISS Announced Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach

cover art

KISS have announced that they will be releasing the next title in their "Off The Soundboard" series on March 11th with the official bootleg release of their 2004 show in Virginia Beach.

"Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach" was captured during the band's Rock The Nation Tour, which was the first full U.S. tour to feature the lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer lineup.

The 20-song set includes classic KISS tracks "Lick It Up," "I Love It Loud," "I Was Made For Lovin' You," "Makin' Love," "King Of The Night Time World," "100,000 Years " "Unholy," "Detrot Rock City," "War Machine", "Psych Circus" and more.

that dig deep into the band's astonishing 40+ year back catalog.

The official bootleg is being released as both a 2-cd set, and 3-LP black vinyl and a limited edition 3-LP 180g opaque green vinyl via the band's official store.

2CD

Disc 11. Love Gun2. Deuce3. Makin' Love4. Lick It Up5. Christine Sixteen6. Tears Are Falling7. She8. Got To Choose9. I Love It Loud10. I Want You

Disc 2

1. Psycho Circus

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. War Machine

4. 100,000 Years

5. Unholy

6. Shout It Out Loud

7. I Was Made For Lovin' You

8. Detroit Rock City

9. God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II

10. Rock and Roll All Nite

3LP

Disc 11. Love Gun (Side A)2. Deuce (Side A)3. Makin' Love (Side A)4. Lick It Up (Side A)5. Christine Sixteen (Side B)6. Tears Are Falling (Side B)7. She (Side B)8. Got To Choose (Side B)

Disc 2

1. I Love It Loud (Side A)

2. I Want You (Side A)

3. Psycho Circus (Side A)

4. King Of The Night Time World (Side B)

5. War Machine (Side B)

6. 100, 000 Years (Side B)

Disc 3

1. Unholy (Side A)

2. Shout It Out Loud (Side A)

3. I Was Made For Lovin' You (Side A)

4. Detroit Rock City (Side A)

5. God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II (Side B)

6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Side B)

Related Stories

KISS Looked Back At 'Music From The Elder' 40 Years Later 2021 In Review

KISS Streamed Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo 2021 In Review

KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth' 2021 In Review

KISS Plan To Release Biopic To Theaters Ahead Of Netflix 2021 In Review

News > KISS