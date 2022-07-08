KISS Share First Track From Live In Des Moines 1977

Cover art

(UMe) KISS have premiered the first live track "Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll" from KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977, recorded during the Alive II tour at Veteran's Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, IA on November 29, 1977.

The original studio version of "Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll" debuted on KISS's 1974 gold certified release Hotter Than Hell and quickly became a fan favorite.

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 is the next installment of the band's popular Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series, and will be released on September 9 via UMe. Live In Des Moines 1977 will be available to stream and download, with a 17 song 2-LP standard black vinyl set, single CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g purple vinyl.

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 was recorded during the landmark and extravagantly-produced KISS Alive II tour, and the 17 song set features a raw and powerful performance of classic KISS concert staples such as "Love Gun," "Rock And Roll All Nite," (No. 12 Billboard), "Shout It Out Loud," and "Beth" (No. 7 Billboard chart hit and the 1977 People's Choice Award winner in the Best Song Category) performed by the lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 captures a monumental moment in KISStory and is a celebration of the legendary band giving rock 'n' roll fans the ultimate live KISS experience.

Related Stories

KISS Go Back To 1977 For Next Bootleg Release

Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues

Dokken and George Lynch Reunion Part Of KISS Kruise XI

Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

News > KISS