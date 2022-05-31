(hennemusic) Original KISS members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss reunited at Creatures Fest in Nashville, TN on May 27 to perform a pair of classic tracks from their former band, and video from the event has surfaced online.
After the first three songs of his set, Frehley welcomed Criss to the stage to handle lead vocals for the 1976 "Rock And Roll Over" hit, "Hard Luck Woman", and to sit in on drums and vocals for the group's 1974 "Hotter Than Hell" track, "Strange Ways.
The weekend festival also featured performances by, among others, KISS alumni Vinnie Vincent and Bruce Kulick, with Criss joining Kulick during his set and both guitarists joining Vincent during his appearance.
Gene Simmons recently reiterated his public invitation to Frehley to perform with KISS on the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. "The invitations still stand," tweeted Simmons in late April. "Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it."
Read more and watch video of the Frehley-Criss reunion here.
KISS Share Shout It Loud Performance From Monsters Of Rock
KISS, Megadeth And More Part Of Live Nation's Concert Week
Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Perform With KISS On Farewell Tour
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Kenny Chesney- more
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of Gimme Shelter- Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video- more
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite At Creatures Fest
The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment
Bruce Springsteen Expands 2023 Tour Plans
Metallica Perform Death Magnetic Rarity In Brazil
Jimi Hendrix To Receive Rare Historical Honor
Falling In Reverse Premiere 'Voices In My Head' Video
Robert Plant Revisits 'Please Read The Letter' On Digging Deep
David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Two Reissues