KISS Stream 1982 Live Soundboard Recording Of 'I Love It Loud'

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming a previously-unreleased live soundboard recording of "I Love It Loud" as the latest preview to a series of 40th anniversary reissues of their 1982 album, "Creatures Of The Night."
The band were captured delivering the lead single from the project during a performance at the MetroCentre in Rockford, IL on December 31, 1982. Due November 18, KISS will release multiple editions of a 40th anniversary package for "Creatures Of The Night", including a 5-CD + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, 1-CD Remaster, as well as a 5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color vinyl exclusive.
The Super Deluxe Boxset boasts 103 total tracks with 75 tracks being unreleased. A remastered version is featured on CD 1; CDs 2 & 3 feature 34 demos, rarities & outtakes; CDs 4 & 5 highlight 26 soundboard live recordings from the Creatures '82/'83 Tour and seven super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz. The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases a first-ever Atmos and 5.1 surround mix from the original album multi-tracks plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album. The package also features an extensive array of bonus collectible KISS memorabilia and ephemera.
Stream the 1982 live recording here.
