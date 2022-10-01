KISS Stream 1982 Live Soundboard Recording Of 'I Love It Loud'

Album cover art

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming a previously-unreleased live soundboard recording of "I Love It Loud" as the latest preview to a series of 40th anniversary reissues of their 1982 album, "Creatures Of The Night."

The band were captured delivering the lead single from the project during a performance at the MetroCentre in Rockford, IL on December 31, 1982. Due November 18, KISS will release multiple editions of a 40th anniversary package for "Creatures Of The Night", including a 5-CD + Blu-ray Audio Super Deluxe Edition, 3-LP Deluxe, 2-CD Deluxe, 1-LP Half-Speed Master 180gm, 1-CD Remaster, as well as a 5-CD Super Deluxe Edition Digital Download + Streaming and 2-CD Digital Download-only version plus a color vinyl exclusive.

The Super Deluxe Boxset boasts 103 total tracks with 75 tracks being unreleased. A remastered version is featured on CD 1; CDs 2 & 3 feature 34 demos, rarities & outtakes; CDs 4 & 5 highlight 26 soundboard live recordings from the Creatures '82/'83 Tour and seven super rare tour sound effects, all recorded and archived by the Creatures Tour sound engineer Harry Witz. The Blu-ray Audio disc showcases a first-ever Atmos and 5.1 surround mix from the original album multi-tracks plus the high-resolution newly remastered 1982 stereo mix of the original album. The package also features an extensive array of bonus collectible KISS memorabilia and ephemera.

Stream the 1982 live recording here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live In Des Moines 1977

KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night

KISS Share Beth From 1977 Des Moines Performance

KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists

KISS Music and Merch

News > KISS