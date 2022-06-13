.

KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live At Donington 1996

Bruce Henne | 06-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming their newly-available live package, "Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996", in sync with its June 10th release.

The project captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on August 17, 1996 at the UK's Monsters Of Rock festival during the band's Alive/Worldwide reunion tour.

The festival show saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of classic tracks exclusively from their first six albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun."

"Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" is now available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 3LP set pressed on 180-gram opaque green vinyl avaible exclusively through the official KISS online store.

The Donington set is the third and latest project in KISS' "Off The Soundboard" series, following the release of a 2001 Tokyo concert and a 2004 show in Virginia Beach, VA. Stream the 1996 performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live At Donington 1996

KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite At Creatures Fest

KISS Share Shout It Loud Performance From Monsters Of Rock

KISS Expand KISS Kruise XI

KISS, Megadeth And More Part Of Live Nation's Concert Week

News > KISS

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more

Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more

advertisement
Reviews

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Father's Day Gift Guide Pt 1

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music

Barton Stanley David - Crest

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained

Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1970 Baltimore Concert Shared Online

Robert Plant Revisits Dreamland Track On Digging Deep Podcast

Clutch Share We Strive for Excellence And Announce Tour

Jimmy Eat World Reflective With 'Something Loud' Video

Eric Church Delivers 'Doing Life With Me' To Radio Following Stadium Show

Wednesday 13 Adds Fall Leg To 20 Years Of Fear Tour