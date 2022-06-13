KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live At Donington 1996

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming their newly-available live package, "Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996", in sync with its June 10th release.

The project captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on August 17, 1996 at the UK's Monsters Of Rock festival during the band's Alive/Worldwide reunion tour.

The festival show saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of classic tracks exclusively from their first six albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun."

"Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" is now available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 3LP set pressed on 180-gram opaque green vinyl avaible exclusively through the official KISS online store.

The Donington set is the third and latest project in KISS' "Off The Soundboard" series, following the release of a 2001 Tokyo concert and a 2004 show in Virginia Beach, VA. Stream the 1996 performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

