KISS Announce Final Australian Farewell Concert

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) KISS has announced details for what will be their final farewell concert in Australia. Following a recent performance at Ohio's Sonic Temple festival, KISS will resume the End Of The Road farewell tour with a series of shows in the UK and Europe; the summer leg is set to begin in Birmingham, UK on June 5.

"We are thrilled to announce one epic and monumental Australian farewell show - THE FINAL CURTAIN - exclusively at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Saturday, October 7th!," says the band. "The Final Curtain show was initiated via a national petition, with KISS ARMY Australia pleading for us to return to play one more show in Australia before bringing our touring career to an end with our final-ever performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2, 2023.

"You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you! We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell. As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us."

Watch a video trailer for the Sydney concert and get ticket details here.

Related Stories

KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour

KISS Perform 'Black Diamond' On 1975 Midnight Special Episode

Brett Kissel Goes East With Second Album of 'The Compass Project'

KISS Rock 'Deuce' During 1975 Midnight Special Performance

More KISS News