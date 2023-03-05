Knotfest Going SXSW This Year

(Atom Splitter) Knotfest is expanding its emerging artist brand, Pulse of the Maggots, by teaming up with SXSW for an official showcase set for March 18 at Elysium in Austin.
This showcase is a powerhouse that spotlights a wide range of artists currently causing thrills in the heavy culture space. The lineup, in alphabetical order, is as follows: The Callous Daoboys, Creeping Death, Escuela Grind, Miliatrie Gun, Soul Glo, and VCTMS.
SXSW states that it is "thrilled to partner with KNOTFEST for their first-ever official showcase. As a festival that's focused on highlighting new and upcoming artists in the heavy scene, KNOTFEST and Pulse of the Maggots are a perfect fit and are helping us expand more into the growing metal and hardcore scenes. We are excited for everyone to see what is in store for the night."
Clown of Slipknot shares the enthusiasm, saying, "Excited for the new Pulses for us all."
Pulse of the Maggots Fest initially began as a digital festival in 2020, shortly after the launch of Knotfest.com as a full heavy culture media hub as a way to bring emerging artist performances to audience across the world during the world shut down. After two more digital festivals, Pulse Fest had its inaugural in-person event with the Pulse Fest UK featuring Sylosis, Orbit Culture, Heriot, Spiritworld, and more.
With this SXSW showcase (as well as other festivals spanning the globe, including currently on-sale festivals in Australia, Japan, and Italy, Knotfest continues its impact as a curator in the heavy genre.
