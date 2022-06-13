.

Slipknot Announce Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Michael Angulia | 06-13-2022

Slipknot Tour poster
Tour poster

Slipknot have announced a brand new U.S. fall leg of their Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Tour, which will also feature maestros Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on September 20th in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena and will wrap up on October 7th in Irvine, Ca at the FivePoints Amphitheater.

Knotfest Presale begins on Tuesday, June 14th for Premium Members and people can sign up to gain access through Thursday, June 16th. General on sale starts at 10am local on Friday, June 17th at Knotfest.com/Roadshow. See the dates below:

Tue Sep 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed Sep 21 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
Sat Sep 24 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Oct 1 - Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Sun Oct 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue Oct 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 7 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

News > Slipknot

