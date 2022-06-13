Slipknot Announce Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Tour poster

Slipknot have announced a brand new U.S. fall leg of their Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Tour, which will also feature maestros Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on September 20th in Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena and will wrap up on October 7th in Irvine, Ca at the FivePoints Amphitheater.

Knotfest Presale begins on Tuesday, June 14th for Premium Members and people can sign up to gain access through Thursday, June 16th. General on sale starts at 10am local on Friday, June 17th at Knotfest.com/Roadshow. See the dates below:



Tue Sep 20 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed Sep 21 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

Sat Sep 24 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Oct 1 - Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Sun Oct 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Oct 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 7 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero For Kids Against The Monsters

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Slipknot Replaces Jinjer With Wage War On Knotfest Roadshow Tour

News > Slipknot