.

Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year

Keavin Wiggins | December 06, 2022

Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year
Knotfest Italy poster

Slipknot continue to expand their Knotfest empire internationally and the masked Iowa rockers have eyed Italy as the next destination for their special music festival.

Knotfest Italy will be inaugurated on June 25th at Bologna Arena Parco Nord and will feature Architects playing in support of their most recent album, "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit."

Fans will also be treated to performances from Amon Amarth, I Prevail, Lorna Shore, Nothing More, Destrage, and more acts still to be announced. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (December 7th) at 10 am CET.

Related Stories


Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year

Soen Rock Slipknot's 'Snuff' In New Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Global Livestream Event

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Plots New Solo Album and Special Tour

Slipknot Share 'Yen' Video

Slipknot Music and Merch

News > Slipknot

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more

Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more

Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more

advertisement
Reviews

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams

Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year

Collective Soul Announce New Year's Livestream

Motionless In White Forced To Cancel Performance Due To Chris Cerulli Illness

Pandora Reveal Rock Artists To Watch 2023

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse Add New Leg To Rockzilla Tour

Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour

Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Silversun Pickups Tour