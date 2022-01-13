.

Korn Share Visualizer For New Single 'Forgotten'

Michael Angulia | 01-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Korn Photo credit: Tim Saccenti courtest Orienteer
Photo credit: Tim Saccenti courtest Orienteer

Korn have released a visualizer video for their new single "Forgotten." The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Requiem", which is set to hit stores on February 4th.

The visualizer video was created by EFFIXX, who did the VFX work in the video for Korn's first Requiem single "Start The Healing," which was directed by Tim Saccenti (Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Depeche Mode).

Fans will be able to see the band live as they return to the road first with select west coast dates with System of a Down, followed by a 19-date arena tour that feature special guests Chevelle and Code Orange.

The arena tour will be kicking off on March 4th in Springfield, MO at the JQH Arena and will wrap up on April 1st in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Prior to that trek, the System Of A Down shows will be launching January 31st in Phoenix at the Footprint Center followed by San Diego on February 1st and two sold-out shows in Los Angeles on February 4th and 5th at Banc Of California stadium.

Dates With System of a Down


1/31 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
2/1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
2/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
2/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange


3/4 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
3/5 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
3/7 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
3/8 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
3/10 - Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
3/11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
3/13 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena
3/15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
3/16 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center
3/19 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
3/20 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
3/22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
3/23 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
3/25 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
3/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
3/28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
3/29 - Madison, WI - The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
3/31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
4/1 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Related Stories


Korn Share Visualizer For New Single 'Forgotten'

Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour 2021 In Review

Korn's Fieldy Skipped Summer Tour To 'Heal' From 'Bad Habits' 2021 In Review

Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour

Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video

News > Korn

advertisement
Day In Rock

Muse 'Won't Stand Down' With New Video- Korn Share Forgotten Visualizer- Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- more

Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Extends Las Vegas Residency With New Dates- Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist- more

Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion- Trivium and Testament Frontman Team Up- Skillet- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show

MorleyView Sordal

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)

Legends Play the Beatles

Katastro - Sucker