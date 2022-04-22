Korn Share 'Worst Is On The Way' Video

Cover art

Korn have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Worst Is On The Way". The track comes from their recently released new studio album, "Requiem".

According to the announcement, "the Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker-directed visual shows the band's high energy performance of the song in greyscale as individual members of the band are decomposed into animated particles with a series of visual effects."

The new video comes as the band prepared to return to the road to support the new album. They are kicking things off with appearance at this year's Welcome To Rockville festival next month, followed by a European tour that runs from May 25th in Amsterdam to July 3rd at the Resurrection Fest in Spain.

A North American summer tour follows, which is set to kick off with an appearance at the Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, OH. See the dates and watch the new video below:

EU/UK

5/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

5/27 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport Arena

5/28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Aegon Arena

5/31 - Warszawa, Poland - Arena Cos Torwar

6/1 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

6/3 - 5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock IM Park 2022

6/3 - 5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock AM Ring 2022

6/7 - Milano, Italy - Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro

6/9 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield festival 2022

6/10 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock 2022

6/12 - Derby, United kingdom - Download Festival 2022

6/13 - London, United Kingdom - An Evening With Korn

6/15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Grona Lund

6/16 - København, Denmark - Copenhell 2022

6/18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

6/19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2022

6/21 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

6/24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock 2022

6/26 - Goteborg, Sweden - Gothenburg Studios

6/27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Aarhus Congress Center

6/30 - Seinajoki, Finland - Provinssi Festival 2022

7/1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival 2022

7/3 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest 2022

United States

5/20 - 22 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville 2022

7/15 - 17 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival 2022

8/16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8/18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

8/28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/1 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/4 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/6 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9/9 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

9/10 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

9/13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9/15 - Auburn, WA - White River

9/16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

