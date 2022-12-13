Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire (2022 In Review)

Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire was a top 22 story from March 2022: One of the tour buses being used on Korn's current North American tour with Chevelle was hit by gunfire outside a hotel in Davenport, IA on March 24th, according to TMZ.

The tour was in town for their show in March and a single bullet hole was discovered in the bus, which was unoccupied at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

TMZ says that "a source familiar with the situation" told them that the bullet was found in the cabin of the bus, after it has pierced the exterior wall of the vehicle.

There is no confirmation if the tour bus was one that has been used by Korn, another band on the trek, or by crew.

