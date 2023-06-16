Korn's UNTITLED Getting Special Limited Edition Reissue

(Atom Splitter) Tempo Music is launching a Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP vinyl of KORN'S 2007-released, RIAA Gold-certified album UNTITLED. The vinyl features bonus tracks "Sing Sorrow" and "Overture or Obituary," new artwork from the album's original artist Richard Kirk, and a glow-in-the-dark vinyl jacket.
Pre-order vinyl Untitled (Deluxe) here.. The vinyl arrives on July 28. The digital deluxe version will land on DSPs the same day. The vinyl release follows the celebration of the album's 15-year anniversary. The deluxe vinyl will be limited to 10,000 copies, in two very limited colors.
Tempo acquired a majority stake in the master recordings and compositions of both Untitled and See You On The Other Side in 2021. The company also acquired the perpetual license for the band's MTV Unplugged album, which features many of their best known songs performed acoustically.
Untitled was the band's eighth studio album, featuring songs such as "Evolution," "Hold On," and "Kiss." The original box set featured "Sing Sorrow" on the Deluxe CD, while "Overture or Obituary" was only available as an iTunes bonus track.
The album was originally released via EMI/Virgin on July 31, 2007. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.
