Kramer Unveils First Ever Dave Mustaine Vanguard Guitar

(Prime PR) Kramer is proud to welcome Dave Mustaine, the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder of the multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award-winning band, Megadeth, to the Kramer Artist lineup with the release of the Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard.
"While on our recent 'Crash, the World Tour,' when I'd take the stage for our first number, 'Hangar 18', my adrenaline is racing. I'm not nervous, I'm pumped! I get handed my guitar each night by my guitar tech and I head out onto the stage to do my job. Imagine my surprise when I was a few songs into our set and I realized I was not given my Gibson signature Flying V, I was given my new Kramer signature Flying V. The playing ability of this guitar is superb and if I didn't look at the legs on this beauty, I would never have known the difference. An excellent guitar from an excellent company; this is a serious metal weapon." -Dave Mustaine of Megadeth
The new Kramer Vanguard guitars arrive in Ebony, Silver Metallic, and a limited edition "Rust In Peace" in Alien Tech Green. The Dave Mustaine Collection is now available globally and at all authorized Kramer dealers and on www.kramerguitars.com.
With its Original, Modern, and Artist Collections, Kramer offers entry-level and intermediate options, as well as guitars for professional musicians and continues to be the guitar of choice for today's rock and metal legends. The Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard delivers the powerful, heavy sounds and exceptional playing performance on the stage and in the studio that Dave demands. The Vanguard is equipped with a symmetrical mahogany Vanguard body, a 25.5" scale mahogany neck with a medium C Dave Mustaine custom profile, an ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets, black chrome hardware, and Dave Mustaine's signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set. The Vanguard is available in Ebony and Silver Metallic, as well as limited edition Rust In Peace version in Alien Tech Green. For all Kramer Dave Mustaine models, a custom Dave Mustaine hardshell case is included.
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single
Megadeth Offshoot DIETH Go To Hell And Back With New Video
Hear Megadeth's Countdown To Extinction Like Never Before
Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour
Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour
Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Iron Maiden Share Video Of New Nicko McBrain Drum Kit
The Hold Steady Announce Inaugural Positive Jam Festival Lineup
John Bonham's Death Inspired Jason To Pursue Drumming
Peter Lewis of Moby Grape Share's 'Without You'
Kings Of Leon Throw Ultimate Celebration Party For Wrexham AFC