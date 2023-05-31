Kramer Unveils First Ever Dave Mustaine Vanguard Guitar

Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguards in Ebony, 'Rust In Peace' Alien Tech Green, and Silver Metallic

(Prime PR) Kramer is proud to welcome Dave Mustaine, the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder of the multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY Award-winning band, Megadeth, to the Kramer Artist lineup with the release of the Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard.

"While on our recent 'Crash, the World Tour,' when I'd take the stage for our first number, 'Hangar 18', my adrenaline is racing. I'm not nervous, I'm pumped! I get handed my guitar each night by my guitar tech and I head out onto the stage to do my job. Imagine my surprise when I was a few songs into our set and I realized I was not given my Gibson signature Flying V, I was given my new Kramer signature Flying V. The playing ability of this guitar is superb and if I didn't look at the legs on this beauty, I would never have known the difference. An excellent guitar from an excellent company; this is a serious metal weapon." -Dave Mustaine of Megadeth

The new Kramer Vanguard guitars arrive in Ebony, Silver Metallic, and a limited edition "Rust In Peace" in Alien Tech Green. The Dave Mustaine Collection is now available globally and at all authorized Kramer dealers and on www.kramerguitars.com.



With its Original, Modern, and Artist Collections, Kramer offers entry-level and intermediate options, as well as guitars for professional musicians and continues to be the guitar of choice for today's rock and metal legends. The Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard delivers the powerful, heavy sounds and exceptional playing performance on the stage and in the studio that Dave demands. The Vanguard is equipped with a symmetrical mahogany Vanguard body, a 25.5" scale mahogany neck with a medium C Dave Mustaine custom profile, an ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets, black chrome hardware, and Dave Mustaine's signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set. The Vanguard is available in Ebony and Silver Metallic, as well as limited edition Rust In Peace version in Alien Tech Green. For all Kramer Dave Mustaine models, a custom Dave Mustaine hardshell case is included.

