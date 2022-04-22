Lee Brice Wins Artist-Writer of the Year at the AIMP Nashville Awards

(True Public Relations) Lee Brice has taken home the prize for Artist-Writer of the Year at the 7th Annual AIMP Nashville Awards. The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) honored Brice with the award for his exceptional work with his 2020 album, Hey World, which garnered three #1 hits for Brice - making a total of 4 consecutive #1s including "Rumor" from his previous self-titled album.

"Man, what can I say? This is such an honor," says Brice. "To be recognized for your work is always great but when it comes from your peers and folks who truly champion for artists and songwriters behind the scenes, well it's just something special. I want to thank everyone who has supported me from the start and I hope to keep making music that we can be proud of."

The AIMP is a non-profit organization with locations in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville, that provides education and information on the most current topics, trends and practices in the music industry. The AIMP Awards serve to recognize the highest caliber of musical artistry each year in songwriting and music publishing.

Recently, Brice received a 2022 Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Country Album for Hey World. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air LIVE from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

