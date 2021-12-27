Lee Greenwood and Paula Deen Hosting Helping A Hero Telethon

Telethon promo image

Lee Greenwood and Paula Deen are hosting the Helping A Hero Telethon, which will premiere tonight, Monday, December 27, at 8e/7c PM on RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel, and One America Network.

As Helping A Hero has already awarded over 150 homes to veterans across 24 states, Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, issued the 100 Homes Challenge to help fund the next 100 homes.

The goal of the telethon is to raise awareness and money to fund the remaining seventy-five percent of the 100 Homes Challenge, initiated by Morris, who is funding the initial twenty-five percent (25%) of the total cost of the homes.

The hour long telethon will feature music performances by Crystal Gayle, Debby Boone, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen, John Conlee, The Gatlin Brothers, Home Free, Darryl Worley, and a finale with Sam Moore and T. Graham Brown with special guests Janie Fricke, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Tim Rushlow, and Darryl Worley.

Greenwood had this to say, "I am thankful for the friendships that I have nurtured over the years with so many fellow artists that when I simply asked for their help in performing for this telethon event, so many quickly agreed.

"This program is going to be something fans of country music will enjoy and I am hopeful that we raise lots of money to help fund these homes for our veterans."

Learn more about Helping A Hero here.

