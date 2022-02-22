.

Lia Caton Streaming New Single 'I Keep My Eyes On You'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2022

Lia Caton Single art
Lia Caton has shared her first new song release of the year with a track called "I Keep My Eyes On You," which comes from her forthcoming album.

Caton had this to say about the new single, "This song is about how we all go through hard times in life and spend some time in 'the valley'. For me, it's my faith in God and my family that helps to pull me through. I keep my eyes focused on them and what is important to bring me peace."

"I Keep My Eyes on You" is the fourth preview track that Lia has shared her forthcoming album that coming later this year. Watch the lyric video for the song below:

