Liam Gallagher Performs New Single At The BRIT Awards

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed the live debut of his new single, "Everything's Electric", at the 2022 BRIT Awards in London on February 8th and video of the performance has been shared online.

The appearance saw Gallagher arrive at the O2 Arena via helicopter before joining his band on stage for the song, which was produced by Greg Kurstin and features Dave Grohl on drums.

While Gallagher wasn't up for a BRIT Award this year, the BBC reports Adele was the night's big winner as she took home the event's three top prizes: Artist Of The Year, Song of The Year ("Easy On Me"), And Album Of The Year for her "30" release.

"Everything's Electric" is the lead single from the singer's forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know." Due May 27, Gallagher will launch the project with a pair of shows at the UK's Knebworth Park on June 3 and 4. Watch the BRIT Awards performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

