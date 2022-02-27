Liam Gallagher Performs 'Everything's Electric 'On The Tonight Show

Cover art

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed his new single, "Everything's Electric", on the February 25 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gallagher and his band delivered the lead single from his forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know", on the late night program via supplied video. The Oasis rocker co-wrote "Everything's Electric" with Dave Grohl - who also plays drums on the track, which was produced by Greg Kurstin.

The song was a Top 20 hit in his native UK as fans await the May 27 release of Gallagher's third solo album. The singer will launch the 2022 project with a pair of shows at the UK's Knebworth Park on June 3 and 4. Watch the TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Liam Gallagher To Rock The Tonight Show

Liam Gallagher Performs New Single At The BRIT Awards

Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For 'Everything's Electric'

Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album

News > Liam Gallagher