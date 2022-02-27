Liam Gallagher Performs 'Everything's Electric 'On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed his new single, "Everything's Electric", on the February 25 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Gallagher and his band delivered the lead single from his forthcoming album, "C'mon You Know", on the late night program via supplied video. The Oasis rocker co-wrote "Everything's Electric" with Dave Grohl - who also plays drums on the track, which was produced by Greg Kurstin.
The song was a Top 20 hit in his native UK as fans await the May 27 release of Gallagher's third solo album. The singer will launch the 2022 project with a pair of shows at the UK's Knebworth Park on June 3 and 4. Watch the TV performance here.
Liam Gallagher To Rock The Tonight Show
Liam Gallagher Performs New Single At The BRIT Awards
Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For 'Everything's Electric'
Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin